Sub: Deep Depression (remnant of Super Cyclonic Storm ‘AMPHAN’) further weakened into a depression over Bangladesh and subsequently into a Low Pressure area: Press Release - 11 (Dated: 22-05-2020, Time of issue: 1330 hours IST)

Yesterday’s deep depression over Bangladesh further weakened into a Depression in the evening (0530 hours IST) of yesterday, the 21st May 2020, over north Bangladesh.

Subsequently it further weakened into a well marked low over north Bangladesh & neighbourhood around mid-night (2330 hrs IST) of yesterday and lay as a low pressure area today (22nd May 2020) morning.

Light to moderate rainfall at most places with isolated heavy to very heavy & extremely heavy falls occurred over Meghalaya, isolated heavy to very heavy falls over Assam & Arunachal Pradesh.

Chief amounts of rainfall (in mm) during the past 24 hours ending at 0830 hours IST of today:

Meghalaya: Sohra – 245.8, Mawsinram – 220.0, Khliehriat -151.8, Nongstoin- 98.0, Shillong82.2, Barapani – 71.4, Williamnagar – 70.0

Assam: Goalpara – 121.8, Dhubri-98.0, Goibergaon – 84.1, North Lakhimpur- 82.4, Tumulpur – 72.2, Tezpur -67.5 Arunachal

Pradesh: Bhalukpong – 117.2, Bomdila- 99.0, Itanagar – 88.6, Ziro-88.0, Roing – 84.3, Passighat- 71.8

The severe weather associated with the system has ceased since yesterday night.

This is the Last update on the system.