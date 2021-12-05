India

Sub: Deep Depression remnant of Cyclonic Storm ‘JAWAD’ over westcentral Bay of Bengal, Time of Issue: 0145 Hours IST Dated: 05.12.2021

The Deep Depression remnant of Cyclonic Storm ‘JAWAD’ (Pronounced as JOWAD) over westcentral Bay of Bengal moved north-northeastwards with a speed of 11 kmph during past 06 hours, and lay centered at 2330 hrs IST of 04 th December 2021, over westcentral Bay of Bengal near Lat. 17.5°N and Long. 85.0°E, about 180 km east-southeast of Vishakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh), 200 km south of Gopalpur (Odisha), 270 km southsouthwest of Puri (Odisha) and 360 km south-southwest of Paradip (Odisha).

It is likely to move north-northeast wards, weaken further into a Depression by morning of 5th December and reach Odisha coast near Puri around noon of same day. Subsequently, it is likely to continue to move north-northeastwards along Odisha coast towards West Bengal coast and weaken into a well marked low pressure area during subsequent 12 hours.

