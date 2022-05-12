Sub: Deep Depression (remnant of cyclonic storm ‘ASANI’) over coastal Andhra Pradesh, Time of Issue: 0200 Hours IST Dated: 12.05.2022

The Deep Depression (remnant of cyclonic storm ‘ASANI’) over coastal Andhra Pradesh and adjoining Westcentral Bay of Bengal moved nearly west-southwestwards with a speed of about 7 kmph during last 6 hours and lay centred at 2330 hrs IST of 11th May, 2022 over coastal Andhra Pradesh, near Latitude 16.2°N and Longitude 80.9°E, close to West of Machilipatnam.

It is likely to hover around the same region and weaken further into a Depression by today, the 12th May morning.

The cyclonic storm is under the continuous surveillance of Doppler Weather Radar (DWR) at Machilipatnam (Andhra Pradesh).

Warnings:

(i) Rainfall (Warning Graphics enclosed)

12th May: Light to moderate rainfall at many places with heavy rainfall at isolated places is likely over coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema. Light to moderate rainfall at a few places over coastal areas of Odisha and West Bengal.

(ii) Wind warning (Warning Graphics enclosed)

Squally wind speed reaching 50-60 kmph gusting to 70 kmph is prevailing around the system center and adjoining westcentral Bay of Bengal. It would gradually decrease becoming 45-55 kmph gusting to 65 kmph over westcentral Bay of Bengal and along & off Andhra Pradesh coast by 12th May morning.

Squally wind speed reaching 50-60 kmph gusting to 70 kmph is likely to prevail along & off Krishna, East & West Godavari districts of Andhra Pradesh and Yanam of Puducherry. It would then decrease gradually to 45-55 kmph gusting to 65 kmph over the same region by 12th May morning. Squally wind speed reaching 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph is likely to prevail along & off adjoining districts of coastal Andhra Pradesh during the same period.

Squally wind speed reaching 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph is likely to prevail off Odisha coast on 12th May.

(iii) Sea condition

Sea condition is likely to be very rough to rough over westcentral & adjoining northwest Bay of Bengal on 12th May.

(iv) Fishermen Warning (Graphics enclosed)

Total suspension of fishing operations over westcentral Bay of Bengal and over northwest Bay of Bengal on 12th May.

Fishermen are advised not to venture into westcentral Bay of Bengal along and off Andhra Pradesh and Odisha coasts and Northwest Bay of Bengal on 12 th May.

(v) Advisory for offshore activities

Regulate offshore operations till 12th May morning.

(vi) Damage expected: (For Krishna, East & West Godavari districts of Andhra Pradesh and Yanam of Puducherry) during next 06 hours

Minor damage to thatched huts.

Minor damage to power and communication lines due to breaking of tree branches.

Major damage to Kutcha and minor damage to Pucca roads.

Damage to paddy and other standing crops, banana, papaya trees and orchards (vii) Action Suggested: (For Krishna, East & West Godavari districts of Andhra Pradesh and Yanam of Puducherry)

Check for traffic congestion on your route due to heavy rain before leaving for your destination.

Follow any traffic advisories that are issued in this regard.

Avoid going to areas that face the water logging problems often.

The system is under continuous surveillance and the next bulletin will be issued at 0830 hours IST of today, the 12 th May, 2022.

