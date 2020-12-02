Sub: Deep Depression over southwest and adjoining southeast Bay of Bengal (Cyclone Alert for South Tamilnadu and South Kerala coasts - Yellow Message), Time of issue: 1200 hours IST Dated: 01-12-2020

Yesterday’s depression over southeast Bay of Bengal moved westwards, intensified into a deep depression over southwest and adjoining southeast Bay of Bengal in the early morning (0530 hrs IST) of today, the 1st December, 2020. At 0830 hrs IST of today, it lay over the same region near latitude 7.8° N and longitude 85.7°E, about 500 km eastsoutheast of Trincomalee (Sri Lanka) and 900 km east-southeast of Kanniyakumari (India).

It is very likely to intensify further into a cyclonic storm during next 24 hours. It is very likely to move west-northwestwards and cross Sri Lanka coast between latitude 7.50N and 9.00N close to Trincomalee during evening/night of 2nd December. It is very likely to move nearly westwards thereafter, emerge into Gulf of Mannar and adjoining Comorin area on 3 rd December morning and move westward towards south Tamilnadu coast.