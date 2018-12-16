Sub: Deep Depression over southwest & adjoining southeast Bay of Bengal: Cyclone alert for Andhra Pradesh Coast “YELLOW MESSAGE”, Time of issue: 1300 hours IST, Dated:15-12-2018

Yesterday’s deep depression over southeast Bay of Bengal (BoB) moved westnorthwestwards and lay centered at 0830 hours IST of today, the 15th December southwest & adjoining southeast Bay of Bengal near latitude 9.2°N and longitude 85.2°E, about 440 km eastnortheast of Trincomalee (Sri Lanka), 690 km southeast of Chennai (Tamil Nadu) and 890 km southsoutheast of Machilipatnam (Andhra Pradesh).

It is very likely to intensify further into a Cyclonic Storm during next 24 hours and into a Severe Cyclonic Storm in subsequent 24 hours. It is very likely to move north-northwestwards and cross Andhra Pradesh coast between Ongole and Kakinada during 17th December afternoon.