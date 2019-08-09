09 Aug 2019

Sub: Deep depression over northwest Bay of Bengal & adjoining areas crossed Odisha-West Bengal coasts and weakened into a depression (Dated: 08-08-2019, Time of issue: 1300 hours IST)

Yesterday’s deep depression over northwest Bay of Bengal (BOB) & adjoining areas moved northwestwards and crossed north Odisha-West Bengal coasts close to north of Balasore in the same afternoon (1330-1430 hrs IST of 7th August). Thereafter, it moved westnorthwestwards and weakened into a depression over northeast Chhattisgarh & neighbourhood in the early morning (0530 hrs IST) of today, the 8th August, 2019. Continuing to move westnorthwestwards, it lay centred at 0830 hrs IST near latitude 23.00N and longitude 82.90E over north Chhattisgarh & neighbourhood about 40 km west-northwest of Ambikapur (Chhattisgarh), about 250 km west of Ranchi (Jharkhand) and about 190 km south-southeast of Sidhi (East Madhya Pradesh).

It is very likely to continue to move west-northwestwards and weaken gradually into a Well Marked Low Pressure Area during next 48 hours.

Warnings:

(i) Heavy rainfall warning

  • Light to moderate rainfall at most places with heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places with isolated extremely heavy falls (≥ 20cm) very likely over Vidarbha and heavy to very heavy rainfall with extremely heavy falls (≥ 20cm) at isolated places over Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat Region during next 24 hours.

  • Light to moderate rainfall at most places with heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places over East Rajasthan, heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places over Saurashtra & Kutch and heavy rainfall at isolated places over West Rajasthan during next 24 hours.

  • Light to moderate rainfall at most places with heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places with isolated extremely heavy falls (≥ 20cm) very likely over Gujarat Region and Saurashtra & Kutch and heavy to very heavy rainfall with isolated extremely heavy falls (≥ 20cm) over West Madhya Pradesh and East Rajasthan on 09th August.

  • Light to moderate rainfall at many places with heavy rainfall at isolated places over West Rajasthan, Vidarbha and East Madhya Pradesh on 09th August.

  • Light to moderate rainfall at most places with heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places over Gujarat Region and Saurashtra & Kutch and Light to moderate rainfall at a few places with heavy rainfall at isolated places over West Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan on 10th August.

(ii) Wind warning

  • Strong winds speed reaching 30-40 kmph gusting to 50 kmph are also very likely over Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Vidarbha during next 24 hours.

For details kindly visit www.imd.gov.in, www.rsmcnewdelhi.imd.gov.in or https://mausam.imd.gov.in/imd_latest/

