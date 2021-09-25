Sub: Deep Depression over Northwest & adjoining west-central Bay of Bengal: Cyclone Alert for north Andhra Pradesh and adjoining south Odisha coasts – Yellow Message, Time of Issue: 1150 hours IST Dated: 25.09.2021

The Deep Depression over north and adjoining central Bay of Bengal moved westwards with a speed of 14 kmph in last 6 hours and lay centered at 0830 hrs IST of 25 th September 2021, over northwest and adjoining westcentral Bay of Bengal near Lat. 18.4°N and Long. 89.3°E, about 470 km east-southeast of Gopalpur (Odisha) & 540 km east-northeast of Kalingapatnam (Andhra Pradesh).

It is likely to intensify into a Cyclonic Storm during next 06 hours. It is likely to move nearly westwards and cross north Andhra Pradesh - south Odisha coasts between Vishakhapatnam & Gopalpur around Kalingapatnam by evening of 26th September, 2021.