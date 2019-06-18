18 Jun 2019

Sub: Deep Depression over Northeast Arabian Sea & neighbourhood weakened into a depression TIME OF ISSUE: 1700 HOURS IST DATED: 17.06.2019 - Bulletin No. 58

from Government of India
Published on 17 Jun 2019
The Deep Depression over northeast Arabian Sea & neighbourhood moved east-northeastwards with a speed of about 12 kmph in last six hours, weakened into a depression and lay centred at 1430 hrs IST of 17th June, 2019 near latitude 22.2°N and longitude 67.4°E over Northeast Arabian Sea & neighbourhood, about 190 km west-southwest of Naliya (Gujarat), 175 km west-southwest of Dwarka (Gujarat) and 270 km west-southwest of Bhuj (Gujarat).

The system is very likely to weaken into a well marked low pressure area during next six hours and move towards north Gujarat coast.

