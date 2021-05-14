Sub: Deep Depression over Lakshadweep area and adjoining southeast & east central Arabian Sea: Pre-Cyclone watch for south Gujarat & Diu coasts, Time of Issue: 2030 hours IST Dated: 14.05.2021

The Deep Depression over Lakshadweep area and adjoining southeast & eastcentral Arabian Sea moved north-northeastwards with a speed of 11 kmph during past 6 hours, and lay centred at 1730 hours IST of today, the 14th May, 2021 over Lakshadweep area and adjoining southeast & eastcentral Arabian Sea near latitude 11.6°N and longitude 72.6°E, about 55 km north-northwest of Amini Divi, 290 km west-southwest of Kannur (Kerala), 1060 km south-southeast of Veraval (Gujarat).

It is very likely to intensify into a Cyclonic Storm during next 12 hours and is very likely to intensify further during the subsequent 24 hours. It is very likely to move northnorthwestwards and reach near Gujarat coast by 18th May morning.