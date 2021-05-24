Sub: Deep Depression over Eastcentral Bay of Bengal intensified into Cyclonic Storm ‘Yaas’ (pronounced as ‘Yass’) over Eastcentral Bay of Bengal, Time of issue: 0830 HOURS IST Dated: 24.05.2021

(Cyclone Alert for Odisha – West Bengal coasts-Yellow Message).

The Deep Depression over Eastcentral Bay of Bengal remained practically stationary during past 6 hours, intensified into Cyclonic Storm ‘Yaas’ (pronounced as ‘Yass’) and lay centred at 0530 hrs IST of today, the 24 th May, 2021 over Eastcentral Bay of Bengal near latitude 16.3°N and longitude 89.7°E, about 600 km north-northwest of Port Blair (Andaman Islands), 540 km south-southeast of Paradip (Odisha), 650 km south-southeast of Balasore (Odisha) and 630 km south-southeast of Digha (West Bengal).

It is very likely to move slowly north-northwestwards, intensify further into a Severe Cyclonic Storm during next 24 hours and into a Very Severe Cyclonic Storm during subsequent 24 hours. It would continue to move north-northwestwards, intensify further and reach Northwest Bay of Bengal near north Odisha and West Bengal coasts by 26th May early morning. It is very likely to cross north Odisha-West Bengal coasts between Paradip and Sagar islands around noon of 26th May as a Very Severe Cyclonic Storm.