11 Jun 2019

Sub: Deep Depression over Arabian Sea – Pre Cyclone Watch for Gujarat coast

Report
from Government of India
Published on 10 Jun 2019 View Original
A low pressure area formed over southeast Arabian Sea (AS) and adjoining Lakshadweep and eastcentral AS in the morning (0830 hrs IST) and became well marked low pressure area over the same region in the evening (1730 hrs IST) of 9 th June, 2019. Under favourable environmental conditions, it intensified into a depression over the same region in the morning (0530 hrs IST) of today, the 10 th June, 2019 near latitude 11.7°N and longitude 71.0°E. Moving northnorthwestwards, it intensified into a deep depression at 1130 hrs IST and lay centered near latitude 12.5°N and longitude 70.9°E over eastcentral and adjoining southeast AS & Lakshadweep area, about 250 km northwest of Aminidivi (Lakshadweep), 760 km south-southwest of Mumbai (Maharashtra) and 930 km south-southeast of Veraval (Gujarat).

It is very likely to intensify further into a Cyclonic Storm during next 24 hours and into a Severe Cyclonic Storm in subsequent 24 hours. It is likely to move north-northwestwards during next 72 hours.

It is very likely to cause adverse impact in terms of wind & rainfall over Saurashtra & Kutch mainly on 13th & 14th June, 2019.

