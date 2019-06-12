Sub: Deep Depression intensified into cyclonic storm “VAYU” over Arabian Sea – Cyclone Warning for Gujarat Coast: Orange Message

PRESS RELEASE-3

Time of issue: 1630 hours IST

Dated: 11-06-2019

Yesterday’s deep depression over eastcentral and adjoining southeast Arabian Sea (AS) & Lakshadweep area moved north-northwestwards and intensified into cyclonic storm “VAYU” (pronounced as VAA’YU) during same midnight (2330 hrs IST of 10th June). Thereafter, it moved nearly northwards, intensified slightly and lay centred at 1130 hrs IST of today, the 11 th June, 2019 near latitude 15.2°N and longitude 70.6°E over eastcentral AS, about 340 km west-southwest of Goa, 490 km south-southwest of Mumbai (Maharashtra) and 630 km nearly south of Veraval (Gujarat). It is very likely to intensify further into a Severe Cyclonic Storm during next 12 hours.

It is very likely to move nearly northwards and cross Gujarat coast between Porbandar and Mahuva around Veraval & Diu region as a Severe Cyclonic Storm with wind speed 110-120 kmph gusting to 135 kmph during early morning of 13 th June 2019.