Sub: Cyclonic Strom "NIVAR" over southwest Bay of Bengal—(Cyclone Warning for Tamilnadu and Puducherry coasts- Orange Message), Time of issue: 1330 hours IST Dated: 24-11-2020

Yesterday’s depression over southwest Bay and adjoining southeast of Bengal (BoB) intensified into a deep depression over southwest BoB in the same evening (1730 hours IST). It further intensified into cyclonic storm “NIVAR” in the early morning (0530 hrs IST) of today, the 24th November over southwest BoB. It lay centered at 0830 hrs IST of 24th November, 2020 over southwest Bay of Bengal near latitude 10.0°N and longitude 83.0°E, about 410 km east-southeast of Puducherry and 450 km southeast of Chennai. It is very likely to intensify further into a severe cyclonic storm during next 24 hours.

It is very likely to move west-northwestwards for next 12 hours and then northwestwards. It is very likely to cross Tamil Nadu and Puducherry coasts between Karaikal and Mamallapuram around Puducherry during 25th November 2020 evening as a severe cyclonic storm with a wind speed of 100-110 kmph gusting to 120 kmph.