Sub: Cyclonic Storm „Yaas‟ (pronounced as „Yass‟) over Eastcentral Bay of Bengal (Cyclone Alert for Odisha – West Bengal coasts-Yellow Message) TIME OF ISSUE: 1750 HOURS IST DATED: 24.05.2021

The Cyclonic Storm „Yaas‟ (pronounced as „Yass‟) over Eastcentral Bay of Bengal moved north-northwestwards with a speed of about 07 kmph during past 6 hours, and lay centred at 1430 hrs IST of today, the 24 th May, 2021 over Eastcentral Bay of Bengal near latitude 16.8°N and longitude 89.5°E, about 670 km north-northwest of Port Blair (Andaman Islands), 490 km south-southeast of Paradip (Odisha), 590 km south-southeast of Balasore (Odisha) and 580 km south-southeast of Digha (West Bengal).

It is very likely to move north-northwestwards, intensify further into a Severe Cyclonic Storm during next 12 hours and into a Very Severe Cyclonic Storm during subsequent 24 hours. It would continue to move north-northwestwards, intensify further and reach Northwest Bay of Bengal near north Odisha and West Bengal coasts by 26th May early morning. It is very likely to cross north Odisha-West Bengal coasts between Paradip and Sagar Island around Balasore, during noon of 26th May as a Very Severe Cyclonic Storm.