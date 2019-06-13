Sub: Cyclonic storm “VAYU” intensified into very severe cyclonic storm over Arabian Sea – Cyclone Warning for Gujarat Coast: Orange Message

PRESS RELEASE-4

Time of issue: 1830 hours IST

Dated: 12-06-2019

Yesterday’s cyclonic storm “VAYU” (pronounced as VAA’YU) over eastcentral Arabian Sea (AS) moved nearly northwards, intensified into severe cyclonic storm in the evening (1730 hrs IST of 11th June) and into very severe cyclonic storm in the same midnight (2330 hrs IST).

Continuing to move nearly north-northwestwards, it lay centred at 1430 hrs IST of 12 th June, 2019 near latitude 18.8°N and longitude 69.9°E over eastcentral AS, about 310 km nearly west of Mumbai (Maharashtra), 230 km south-southwest of Veraval (Gujarat) and 310 km nearly south of Porbandar (Gujarat).

It is very likely to move nearly northwards and cross Gujarat coast between Dwarka and Veraval as a Very Severe Cyclonic Storm with wind speed 155-165 kmph gusting to 180 kmph around afternoon of 13 th June 2019.

After crossing, the system is likely to move along & parallel to Saurashtra & Kutch Coast affecting Amreli, Gir Somnath, Diu, Junagarh, Porbandar, Rajkot, Jamnagar, Devbhoomi Dwarka and Kutch.