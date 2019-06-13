13 Jun 2019

Sub: Cyclonic storm “VAYU” intensified into very severe cyclonic storm over Arabian Sea – Cyclone Warning for Gujarat Coast: Orange Message

Report
from Government of India
Published on 12 Jun 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (502.97 KB)

PRESS RELEASE-4

Time of issue: 1830 hours IST

Dated: 12-06-2019

Yesterday’s cyclonic storm “VAYU” (pronounced as VAA’YU) over eastcentral Arabian Sea (AS) moved nearly northwards, intensified into severe cyclonic storm in the evening (1730 hrs IST of 11th June) and into very severe cyclonic storm in the same midnight (2330 hrs IST).

Continuing to move nearly north-northwestwards, it lay centred at 1430 hrs IST of 12 th June, 2019 near latitude 18.8°N and longitude 69.9°E over eastcentral AS, about 310 km nearly west of Mumbai (Maharashtra), 230 km south-southwest of Veraval (Gujarat) and 310 km nearly south of Porbandar (Gujarat).

It is very likely to move nearly northwards and cross Gujarat coast between Dwarka and Veraval as a Very Severe Cyclonic Storm with wind speed 155-165 kmph gusting to 180 kmph around afternoon of 13 th June 2019.

After crossing, the system is likely to move along & parallel to Saurashtra & Kutch Coast affecting Amreli, Gir Somnath, Diu, Junagarh, Porbandar, Rajkot, Jamnagar, Devbhoomi Dwarka and Kutch.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Recommended reading - more ways to find related content, ‘most-read’ and ‘must read’ reports

The number of reports published on ReliefWeb recently passed another milestone: 750,000.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.