Sub: Cyclonic Storm “Tauktae” (pronounced as Tau’Te) over eastcentral and adjoining southeast Arabian Sea: Cyclone Alert for Gujarat & Diu coasts (Yellow message), Time of issue: 1330 hours IST Dated: 15-05-2021

Yesterday’s depression over Lakshadweep area moved north-northeastwards and intensified into deep depression in the same afternoon (1430 hrs IST) and into a Cyclonic Storm “Tauktae” (pronounced as Tau’Te) in the same midnight (2330 hrs IST) of 14th May over Lakshadweep area and adjoining southeast & eastcentral Arabian Sea.

It then moved nearly northwards and lay centred at 0830 hours IST of today, the 15 th May, 2021 over eastcentral and adjoining southeast Arabian Sea near latitude 12.8°N and longitude 72.5°E, about 190 km north-northwest of Amini Divi, 330 km south-southwest of Panjim-Goa, 930 km south-southeast of Veraval (Gujarat) and 1020 km south-southeast of Karachi (Pakistan).

It is very likely to intensify further into a Severe Cyclonic Storm during next 6 hours and into a Very Severe Cyclonic Storm during the subsequent 12 hours. It is very likely to move north-northwestwards and cross Gujarat coast between Porbandar & Naliya around 18th May Afternoon / evening.