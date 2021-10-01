Sub: Cyclonic Storm ‘Shaheen’ over central parts of north Arabian Sea, Time of Issue: 1300 hours IST Dated: 01-10-2021

Yesterday’s Depression over northeast Arabian Sea off Gujarat coast moved westnorthwestwards and intensified into a deep depression around midnight (2330 hours IST of 30th September). Continuing to move further west-northwestwards, it intensified into the Cyclonic Storm “Shaheen” over northeast Arabian Sea in the early morning (0530 hours IST) of today, the 1st October, 2021. At 0830 hrs IST of today, it lay over central parts of north Arabian Sea, near latitude 23.2°N and longitude 64.9°E, about 440 km west-northwest of Devbhoomi Dwarka (Gujarat), 490 km east-southeast of Chabahar Port (Iran) and 660 km east-southeast of Muscat (Oman).

It is very likely to further intensify into a Severe Cyclonic Storm during the next 12 hours and move west-northwestwards skirting Makran coast during next 36 hours. Thereafter it is likely to re-curve west-southwestwards, move towards Oman coast across Gulf of Oman and weaken gradually.

Warnings:

(i) Wind warning

Gale wind speed reaching 75-85 kmph gusting to 95 kmph likely to prevail over northeast & adjoining northwest Arabian Sea during next 6 hours. It would gradually increase becoming 85-95 Kmph gusting to 105 Kmph over northwest and adjoining northeast Arabian Sea and adjoining Pakistan-Makran coasts from today evening and become 100-110 Kmph gusting to 120 Kmph from tomorrow morning. It will gradually reduce becoming 80-90 Kmph gusting to 100 Kmph over northwest Arabian Sea and adjoining Gulf of Oman from 3rd October morning and further reduce thereafter.

Squally wind speed reaching 40-50 Kmph gusting to 60 Kmph likely to prevail along & off north Gujarat coast during next 12 hours.

(ii) Sea condition

Sea condition will be high over northeast & adjoining northwest Arabian Sea during next 12 hours. It would become high to very high over north Arabian Sea & along and off PakistanMakran Coasts from the evening of today till morning of 03rd October. It would improve gradually becoming high over northwest Arabian Sea & adjoining Gulf of Oman from 3rd October evening.

(iii) Sea condition will be rough to very rough along & off north Gujarat coast during next 12 hours.

(iv) Fishermen Warning

Fishermen are advised not to venture into north & adjoining central Arabian Sea, along & off Pakistan-Makran coasts and Gulf of Oman till 4th October morning.

Fishermen are also advised not to venture into northeast Arabian Sea along & off north Gujarat coast during next 12 hours.

(v) EXPECTED IMPACT & ACTION SUGGESTED