18 Dec 2018

Sub: Cyclonic Storm ‘PHETHAI” weakened into Low Pressure Area, Time of issue: 1600 hours IST, Dated:18-12-2018

Published on 18 Dec 2018 View Original
Yesterday’s cyclonic storm, “PHETHAI” over coastal Andhra Pradesh moved northnortheastwards and weakened into deep depression over westcentral Bay of Bengal (BoB) in the same evening (1730 hrs IST). Moving further north-northeastwards, it crossed Andhra Pradesh coast close to Tuni during same evening (1930 to 2030 hrs IST). It weakened into a depression over coastal Andhra Pradesh in the same midnight (2330 hrs IST). Moving north-northeastwards, it weakened into a well marked low pressure area over northwest & adjoining westcentral BoB and Odisha in the early morning (0530 hrs IST) and into a low pressure area over northwest BoB and adjoining Odisha in the morning (0830 hrs IST) of today, the 18th December, 2018.

