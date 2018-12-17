Sub: Cyclonic storm „PHETHAI‟ over southwest & adjoining Westcentral Bay of Bengal: Cyclone warning for Andhra Pradesh & Yanam (Puducherry) Coasts “ORANGE MESSAGE”, Time of issue: 1300 hours IST, Dated: 16.12.2018

Yesterday’s deep depression over southwest & adjoining southeast Bay of Bengal (BoB) moved north-northwestwards and intensified into a cyclonic storm “PHETHAI” (Pronounced as Pay-ti) over southwest BoB in the same evening. Moving further, north-northwestwards, it lay centered at 0830 hrs IST of 16th December, 2018 over southwest & adjoining westcentral BoB near latitude 11.8°N and longitude 84.0°E, about 460 km northeast of Trincomalee (Sri Lanka), 430 km east-southeast of Chennai (Tamil Nadu), 560 km south-southeast of Machilipatnam (Andhra Pradesh) and 600 km south-southeast Kakinada (Andhra Pradesh). It is very likely to intensify further into a Severe Cyclonic Storm during next 24 hours.

It is very likely to move north-northwestwards and cross Andhra Pradesh coast between Machilipatnam and Kakinada during 17th December afternoon. However, due to unfavourable environmental conditions, it is likely to weaken slightly before landfall and cross coast as a cyclonic storm.