17 Dec 2018

Sub: Cyclonic storm „PHETHAI‟ over southwest & adjoining Westcentral Bay of Bengal: Cyclone warning for Andhra Pradesh & Yanam (Puducherry) Coasts “ORANGE MESSAGE”, Time of issue: 1300 hours IST, Dated: 16.12.2018

Report
from Government of India
Published on 16 Dec 2018 View Original
preview
Download PDF (781.56 KB)

Yesterday’s deep depression over southwest & adjoining southeast Bay of Bengal (BoB) moved north-northwestwards and intensified into a cyclonic storm “PHETHAI” (Pronounced as Pay-ti) over southwest BoB in the same evening. Moving further, north-northwestwards, it lay centered at 0830 hrs IST of 16th December, 2018 over southwest & adjoining westcentral BoB near latitude 11.8°N and longitude 84.0°E, about 460 km northeast of Trincomalee (Sri Lanka), 430 km east-southeast of Chennai (Tamil Nadu), 560 km south-southeast of Machilipatnam (Andhra Pradesh) and 600 km south-southeast Kakinada (Andhra Pradesh). It is very likely to intensify further into a Severe Cyclonic Storm during next 24 hours.

It is very likely to move north-northwestwards and cross Andhra Pradesh coast between Machilipatnam and Kakinada during 17th December afternoon. However, due to unfavourable environmental conditions, it is likely to weaken slightly before landfall and cross coast as a cyclonic storm.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

At global conference, students use ReliefWeb data to pitch to donors

110 participants.

20 minutes to prepare.

3 judges.

1.5 minutes to convince a donor on how to aid polio vaccination efforts in Syria.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.