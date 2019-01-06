Sub: Cyclonic storm “PABUK” over Andaman Sea & neighbourhood - Cyclone warning for Andaman Islands “ORANGE MESSAGE”, Time of issue: 1300 hours IST, Dated: 05-01-2019

Yesterday’s cyclonic storm “PABUK” over Gulf of Thailand and adjoining areas moved west-northwestwards and emerged into Andaman Sea in the morning (0830 hrs IST) of today, theth January, 2019. It lay centered at 0830 hours IST of today, the 5th January near latitude 9.1°N and longitude 98.1°E, about 650 km east-southeast of Port Blair. It is very likely to move westnorthwestwards for some more time. Thereafter, it is very likely to move northwestwards and cross Andaman Islands around evening/night of 06th January as a cyclonic storm with a wind speed of 70-80 kmph gusting to 90 kmph. Thereafter, it is very likely to move north-northwestwards and then recurve northeastwards towards Myanmar coast and weaken gradually during 7th -8 th January, 2019.

Warnings:

(i) Heavy rainfall warning

Rainfall at many places with heavy falls at isolated places very likely to commence over Andaman Islands from today, the 5 th January evening. Intensity is very likely to increase with rainfall at most places with heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places on 6th and at isolated places on 7th over Andaman Islands.

(ii)Wind warning

Gale wind speed reaching 70-80 kmph gusting to 90 kmph is likely to prevail over Andaman Sea and along & off south Myanmar & Thailand coasts till today, the 5 th evening.

Gale wind speed reaching 70-80 kmph gusting to 90 kmph is likely to prevail over Andaman Islands, Andaman Sea and adjoining areas of eastcentral and southeast Bay of Bengal from theth evening to 7 th morning. It is very likely to gradually decrease thereafter becoming 50-60 kmph gusting to 70 kmph over southeast Bay of Bengal, Andaman Islands and adjoining Andaman Sea & eastcentral Bay of Bengal by 8th morning and 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph over eastcentral and adjoining southeast Bay of Bengal by 8th evening.

Squally wind speed reaching 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph is likely to over Nicobar Islands tillth.

(iii) Sea condition

The sea condition will be high over Andaman Sea along and off south Myanmar and Thailand coast till 5th evening.

The sea condition will be high over Andaman Islands, Andaman Sea and adjoining areas of eastcentral and southeast Bay of Bengal from the evening of 5th till the morning of 7th. Thereafter, it will become very rough over southeast Bay of Bengal, Andaman Islands and adjoining Andaman Sea and eastcentral Bay of Bengal by 8th morning and rough over eastcentral and adjoining southeast Bay of Bengal by 8th evening.

The sea condition will be very rough over Nicobar Islands till 6th .

(iv) Storm Surge Warning

Storm surge of height of about 0.5 m above the astronomical tides likely to inundate the low lying areas of Andaman Islands at the time of landfall.

(v) Damage Expected over Andaman Islands:

Damage to thatched huts, minor damage to power and communication lines due to breaking of branches. Major damage to Kutcha and damage to Pucca roads. Uprooting of small trees and some damage to paddy crops, banana, papaya trees and orchards. Sea water inundation in low lying areas after erosion of Kutcha embankments.

(vi) Action suggested

People in Andaman Islands are advised to remain in safe places.

Total suspension of fishing operation over Andaman Sea and adjoining southeast and eastcentral Bay of Bengal during 5 th -7 th January and over eastcentral & adjoining southeast Bay of Bengal on 8th .

Fishermen are advised not to venture into Andaman Sea and adjoining southeast and eastcentral Bay of Bengal during the same period.

The system is under continuous surveillance and concerned state Governments are being informed regularly.

Next update will be issued tomorrow, the 6 th January, 2019 at 1300 hrs IST. Kindly visit www.imd.gov.in and www.rsmcnewdelhi.imd.gov.in for updates on the system.