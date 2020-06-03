Sub: Cyclonic Storm ‘NISARGA’ over Eastcentral Arabian Sea: Cyclone Warning for north Maharashtra and adjoining south Gujarat coasts: Orange message (Time of issue: 1530 hours IST Dated: 02-06-2020)

Yesterday’s depression over eastcentral & adjoining southeast Arabian Sea moved nearly northwards and intensified into deep depression over eastcentral Arabian Sea in the early morning (0530 hrs IST) of today, the 2nd June 2020. It further intensified into cyclonic storm “NISARGA” in the noon (1130 hrs IST) of 2nd June and lay centered over eastcentral Arabian Sea near latitude 15.6°N and longitude 71.2°E, about 280 km west-northwest of Panjim (Goa), 430 km south-southwest of Mumbai (Maharashtra) and 640 km south-southwest of Surat (Gujarat).

It is very likely to intensify into a severe syclonic storm during next 12 hours. It is very likely to move north-northeastwards and cross north Maharashtra and adjoining south Gujarat coast between Harihareshwar and Daman, close to Alibag (Raigad District, Maharashtra) during the afternoon of 03rd June as a Severe Cyclonic Storm with a maximum sustained wind speed of 100-110 kmph gusting to 120 kmph.