27 Oct 2019

Sub: Cyclonic Storm ‘Kyarr’ intensified into Very Severe Cyclonic Storm over eastcentral Arabian Sea, Time of issue: 1200 hours IST, Dated: 26-10-2019

Report
from Government of India
Published on 26 Oct 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (604.21 KB)

Yesterday’s cyclonic storm “KYARR” (pronounced as KYARR) over eastcentral Arabian Sea moved north-northeastwards and intensified into a severe cyclonic storm in the same evening (1730 hrs IST of 25th October). Thereafter, it recurved west-northwestwards and intensified into a very severe cyclonic storm in the early morning (0530 hours IST) and lay centered at 0830 hrs IST of 26th October, 2019 near latitude 16.6°N and longitude 70.5°E over eastcentral Arabian Sea, about 300 km west-southwest of Ratnagiri (Maharashtra), 370 km south-southwest of Mumbai (Maharashtra) and 1740 km east-southeast of Salalah (Oman).

It is very likely to move west-northwestwards towards Oman coast during next 5 days. It is very likely to intensify further into an extremely severe cyclonic storm during next 24 hours.

