Sub: Cyclonic Storm ‘Kyarr’ intensified into Very Severe Cyclonic Storm over eastcentral Arabian Sea, Time of issue: 1200 hours IST, Dated: 26-10-2019

Yesterday’s cyclonic storm “KYARR” (pronounced as KYARR) over eastcentral Arabian Sea moved north-northeastwards and intensified into a severe cyclonic storm in the same evening (1730 hrs IST of 25th October). Thereafter, it recurved west-northwestwards and intensified into a very severe cyclonic storm in the early morning (0530 hours IST) and lay centered at 0830 hrs IST of 26th October, 2019 near latitude 16.6°N and longitude 70.5°E over eastcentral Arabian Sea, about 300 km west-southwest of Ratnagiri (Maharashtra), 370 km south-southwest of Mumbai (Maharashtra) and 1740 km east-southeast of Salalah (Oman).

It is very likely to move west-northwestwards towards Oman coast during next 5 days. It is very likely to intensify further into an extremely severe cyclonic storm during next 24 hours.