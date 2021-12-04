Sub: Cyclonic Storm ‘JAWAD’ over westcentral Bay of Bengal: Cyclone Warning for north Andhra Pradesh and Odisha coasts – Orange Message, Time of Issue: 0530 HOURS IST Dated: 04.12.2021

The Cyclonic Storm ‘JAWAD’ (Pronounced as JOWAD) over westcentral Bay of Bengal continued to move north-northwestwards with a speed of 06 kmph during past 06 hours and lay centered at 0230 hrs IST of today, the 04 th December 2021, over westcentral Bay of Bengal near Lat. 16.0°N and Long. 84.9°E, about 250 km southeast of Vishakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh), 360 km south of Gopalpur (Odisha), 430 km south-southwest of Puri (Odisha) and 510 km south-southwest of Paradip (Odisha).

It is likely to move north-northwestwards and reach Westcentral Bay of Bengal off north Andhra Pradesh–south Odisha coasts by 04 th December morning. Thereafter, it is likely to recurve north-northeastwards, move along Odisha coast reaching near Puri around 5th December noon and weaken gradually. Subsequently, it is likely to continue to move northnortheastwards along Odisha coast towards West Bengal coast and weaken further.