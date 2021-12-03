Sub: Cyclonic Storm ‘JAWAD’ over westcentral Bay of Bengal: Cyclone Warning for north Andhra Pradesh and Odisha coasts – Orange Message, Time of Issue: 2230 Hours IST Dated: 03.12.2021

The Cyclonic Storm ‘JAWAD’ (Pronounced as JOWAD) over westcentral Bay of Bengal continued to move north-northwestwards with a speed of 14 kmph during past 06 hours and lay centered at 2030 hrs IST of today, the 03 rd December 2021, over westcentral Bay of Bengal near Lat. 15.7°N and Long. 85.0°E, about 280 km south-southeast of Vishakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh), 400 km nearly south of Gopalpur (Odisha), 460 km south-southwest of Puri (Odisha) and 540 km south-southwest of Paradip (Odisha).

It is likely to move north-northwestwards and reach Westcentral Bay of Bengal off north Andhra Pradesh–south Odisha coasts by tomorrow, the 04 th December morning. Thereafter, it is likely to recurve north-northeastwards and move along Odisha coast reaching near Puri around 5th December noon. Subsequently, it is likely to continue to move north-northeastwards along coastal Odisha towards West Bengal coast.