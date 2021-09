Sub: Cyclonic Storm ‘Gulab’ (pronounced as Gul-aab) weakened into a deep depression over North Andhra Pradesh and adjoining South Odisha, Issued at 2300 UTC of 26.09.2021 based on 2100 UTC of 26.09.2021

THE CYCLONIC STORM ‘GULAB’ (PRONOUNCED AS GUL-AAB) OVER NORTH ANDHRA PRADESH AND ADJOINING SOUTH ODISHA MOVED WESTWARDS WITH A SPEED OF 14 KMPH DURING LAST 06 HOURS, WEAKENED INTO A DEEP DEPRESSION AND LAY CENTERED AT 0230 HRS IST OF 27TH SEPTEMBER 2021 OVER NORTH ANDHRA PRADESH AND ADJOINING SOUTH ODISHA NEAR LAT. 18.4°N AND LONG. 83.0°E, ABOUT 220 KM WESTSOUTHWEST OF GOPALPUR (43049), 130 KM EAST-SOUTHEAST OF JAGDALPUR (43041) AND 120 KM WEST OF KALINGAPATNAM (43105).

IT IS LIKELY TO MOVE WEST-NORTHWESTWARDS AND WEAKEN FURTHER INTO A DEPRESSION DURING NEXT 06 HOURS.

AS PER INSAT-3D IMAGERY AT 2100 UTC OF 26 th SEP. MINIMUM CLOUD TOP TEMPERATURE IS -930C. ASSOCIATED BROKEN LOW/MEDIUM CLOUDS WITH EMBEDED INTENSE TO VERY INTENSE CONVECTION OVER COASTAL ANDHRA PRADESH ADJOINING ODISHA, EAST TEELNGANA ADJOINING SOUTH CHATTISGARH AND OVER WESTCENTRAL BAY OF BENGAL BETWEEN LATITUDE 14.00 N TO 18.50 N LONGITUDE 80.00 E TO 86.50 E.

THE ESTIMATED MAXIMUM SUSTAINED WIND SPEED IS 30 KNOTS GUSTING TO 40 KNOTS. THE SEA CONDITION WILL BE ROUGH TO VERY ROUGH OVER NORTHWEST & ADJOINING WESTCENTRAL BOB FOR NEXT 12 HOURS. THE ESTIMATED CENTRAL PRESSURE IS 996 HPA.

REMARKS:

SEA SURFACE TEMPERATURE (SST) IS ABOUT 28-29°C OVER CENTRAL & ADJOINING NORTH BAY OF BENGAL (BOB) AND TROPICAL CYCLONE HEAT POTENTIAL (TCHP) IS ABOUT 80-90 KJ/CM2 OVER THE SAME AREA. MADDEN JULIAN OSCILLATION (MJO) INDEX IS LYING IN PHASE 4 WITH AMPLITUDE MORE THAN 1. A ZONE OF POSITIVE LOW LEVEL VORTICITY (150X10-6S -1 ) LIES SOUTHEAST OF THE SYSTEM CENTRE. A ZONE OF POSITIVE LOWER LEVEL CONVERGENCE OF 30 X10-5S -1 LIES TO THE SOUTHEAST OF SYSTEM CENTRE. POSITIVE UPPER LEVEL DIVERGENCE OF 20 X10-5S -1 IS ALSO SEEN TO THE SOUTHWEST OF SYSTEM CENTRE. VERTICAL WIND SHEAR (VWS) IS ABOUT 10-15 KTS OVER THE SYSTEM AND SOURROUNDING ENVIRONMENT AND ALONG THE FORECAST TRACK. THE UPPER TROPOSPHERIC RIDGE IS SEEN NEAR 25°N. THE SYSTEM IS LYING IN THE SOUTHERN PERIPHERY OF THE RIDGE NEAR 25°N AND WILL BE STEERED NEARLY WESTWARDS DURING NEXT 12 HOURS.

THE SYSTEM WILL WEAKENED INTO A DEEP DEPRESSION AND LIKELY TO WEAKEN FURTHER DURING NEXT 06 HOURS. THE SYSTEM WILL MOVE NEARLY WESTWARDS DURING NEXT 12 HOURS.

THIS IS THE LAST TROPICAL CYCLONE ADVISORY FOR THE CYCLONIC STORM ‘GULAB’.

(ANANDA KUMAR DAS)

SCIENTIST-E, RSMC, NEW DELHI