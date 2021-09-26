Sub: Cyclonic Storm ‘Gulab’ (pronounced as Gul-Aab) over Northwest & adjoining westcentral Bay of Bengal: Cyclone warning for north Andhra Pradesh and south Odisha coasts – Orange Message, Time of Issue: 0130 hours IST Dated: 26.09.2021

The Cyclonic Storm ‘Gulab’ (pronounced as Gul-Aab) over northwest and adjoining westcentral Bay of Bengal moved nearly westwards with a speed of 07 kmph in last 6 hours, and lay centered at 2330 hrs IST of 25th September 2021, over northwest and adjoining westcentral Bay of Bengal near Lat. 18.3°N and Long. 87.9°E, about 330 km east-southeast of Gopalpur (Odisha) & 400 km east of Kalingapatnam (Andhra Pradesh).

It is likely to move nearly westwards and cross north Andhra Pradesh - south Odisha coasts between Kalingapatnam & Gopalpur around evening of 26th September, 2021.