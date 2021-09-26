Sub: Cyclonic Storm ‘Gulab’ over Northwest & adjoining westcentral Bay of Bengal: Cyclone warning & post landfall outlook for north Andhra Pradesh and south Odisha coasts – Red Message, Time of Issue: 0830 hours IST Dated: 26.09.2021

The Cyclonic Storm ‘Gulab’ (pronounced as Gul-Aab) over northwest and adjoining westcentral Bay of Bengal moved nearly westwards with a speed of 10 kmph during last 06 hours and lay centered at 0530 hrs IST of 26 th September 2021, over northwest and adjoining westcentral Bay of Bengal near Lat. 18.3°N and Long. 87.3°E, about 270 km east-southeast of Gopalpur (Odisha) & 330 km east of Kalingapatnam (Andhra Pradesh).

It is likely to move nearly westwards and cross north Andhra Pradesh - south Odisha coasts between Kalingapatnam & Gopalpur, as a Cyclonic Storm with maximum sustained wind speed of 75-85 kmph gusting to 95 kmph, around mid-night of today, the 26th September, 2021.