Sub: Cyclonic Storm “FANI” over southeast Bay of Bengal & adjoining east Equatorial Indian Ocean

PRESS RELEASE-3

Time of issue: 1610 hours IST

Dated: 27-04-2019

Yesterday’s depression over east Equatorial Indian Ocean (EIO) and adjoining southeast Bay of Bengal (BoB) moved northwestwards, intensified into a deep depression in the early morning of today, the 27th April, 2019 over the same region. Moving further northwestwards, it intensified into Cyclonic Storm ‘FANI’ (pronounced as ‘FONI’) over southeast BoB & adjoining east EIO and lay centred at 1130 hrs IST of 27th April, 2019 near latitude 5.2°N and longitude 88.5°E, about 880 km east-southeast of Trincomalee (Sri Lanka), 1250 km southeast of Chennai (Tamil Nadu) and 1460 km south-southeast of Machilipatnam (Andhra Pradesh). It is very likely to intensify into a Severe Cyclonic Storm during next 24 hours.

It is very likely to move northwestwards off Sri Lanka coast during next 72 hours and reach near north Tamilnadu & south Andhra Pradesh coasts on 30th April 2019 evening and gradually recurve northeastwards thereafter