Sub: The Cyclonic Storm ‘AMPHAN’ (pronounced as UM-PUN) over Southeast Bay of Bengal and neighbourhood. Cyclone Alert for West Bengal and Bangladesh Coasts: Yellow Message. (Time of issue: 0840 hours IST, Dated: 17.05.2020)

India Meteorological Department

Earth System Science Organisation

(Ministry of Earth Sciences)

BULLETIN NO.: 09 (BAY OF BENGAL 01/2020)

The Cyclonic Storm ‘AMPHAN’ (pronounced as UM-PUN) over Southeast Bay of Bengal and neighbourhood moved north-northwestwards with a speed of 06 kmph during past 06 hours, intensified slightly and lay centred over the same region at 0530 hrs IST of today, the 17 th May, 2020 near latitude 11.4°N and longitude 86.0°E, about 990 km south of Paradip (Odisha), 1140 km southsouthwest of Digha (West Bengal) and 1260 km south-southwest of Khepupara (Bangladesh). It is very likely to intensify further into a Severe Cyclonic Storm during next 06 hours and into a Very Severe Cyclonic Storm during subsequent 12 hours. It is very likely to move nearly northwards during next 24 hours and then re-curve north-northeastwards across northwest Bay of Bengal and cross West Bengal – Bangladesh coasts between Sagar Islands (West Bengal) and Hatiya Islands (Bangladesh) during the Afternoon / Evening of 20th May 2020 as a Very Severe Cyclonic Storm Forecast track and intensity are given in the following table: