Sub: The Cyclonic Storm ‘AMPHAN’ over Southeast Bay of Bengal and neighbourhood intensified into a Severe Cyclonic Storm over the same region. Cyclone Alert and Cyclone watch: Yellow Message (Time of issue: 1100 hours IST, Dated: 17.05.2020)

India Meteorological Department

Earth System Science Organisation

(Ministry of Earth Sciences)

BULLETIN NO.: 10 (BAY OF BENGAL 01/2020)

The Cyclonic Storm ‘AMPHAN’ (pronounced as UM-PUN) over Southeast Bay of Bengal and neighbourhood moved slowly northwestwards with a speed of 03 kmph during past 06 hours, intensified into a Severe Cyclonic Strom and lay centred over the same region at 0830 hrs IST of today, the 17 th May, 2020 near latitude 11.4°N and longitude 86.0°E, about 990 km south of Paradip (Odisha), 1140 km south-southwest of Digha (West Bengal) and 1260 km south-southwest of Khepupara (Bangladesh). It is very likely to intensify further into a Very Severe Cyclonic Storm during next 12 hours. It is very likely to move nearly northwards slowly during next 24 hours and then recurve north-northeastwards and move fast across northwest Bay of Bengal and cross West Bengal – Bangladesh coasts between Sagar Islands (West Bengal) and Hatiya Islands (Bangladesh) during the Afternoon / Evening of 20th May 2020 as a Very Severe Cyclonic Storm Forecast track and intensity are given in the following table: