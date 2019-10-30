30 Oct 2019

Sub: (B) Depression over Maldives- Comorin and adjoining Lakshadweep area: PRECYCLONE WATCH FOR LAKSHADWEEP ISLANDS, TIME OF ISSUE: 1500 HOURS IST DATED: 30.10.2019

Report
from Government of India
Published on 30 Oct 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (891.83 KB)

Sub: (B) Depression over Maldives- Comorin and adjoining Lakshadweep area: PRECYCLONE WATCH FOR LAKSHADWEEP ISLANDS

(A) Very Severe Cyclonic Storm ‘Kyarr’ (Pronounced as Kyarr) over westcentral & adjoining northwest Arabian Sea.

BULLETIN NO. : 02 (ARB/04/2019)

(B) Depression over Maldives- Comorin and adjoining Lakshadweep area:

PRE- CYCLONE WATCH FOR LAKSHADWEEP ISLANDS

The Depression over Maldives- Comorin areas moved northwestwards with a speed of 35 kmph during past 6 hours and lay centered at 1130 hrs IST of today, the 30th October, 2019 over MaldivesComorin and adjoining Lakshadweep area near latitude 8.0°N and longitude 75.0°E, about 450 km north-northeast of Male (Maldives), 200 km east-southeast of Minicoy (Lakshadweep), 380 km southeast of Kavaratti (Lakshadweep) and 220 km west-southwest of Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala).

It is very likely to continue to move northwestwards across Lakshadweep Islands during next 36 hours and then emerge into eastcentral Arabian Sea. It is very likely to intensify into a Deep Depression during next 12 hours and into a Cyclonic Storm during the subsequent 12 hours.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

ReliefWeb, a trove of resources for the academic community

While ReliefWeb was first created as an information-sharing platform to support well-informed decision-making in humanitarian crises, over the years the variety and comprehensiveness of its content …

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.