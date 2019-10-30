Sub: (B) Depression over Maldives- Comorin and adjoining Lakshadweep area: PRECYCLONE WATCH FOR LAKSHADWEEP ISLANDS, TIME OF ISSUE: 1500 HOURS IST DATED: 30.10.2019

Sub: (B) Depression over Maldives- Comorin and adjoining Lakshadweep area: PRECYCLONE WATCH FOR LAKSHADWEEP ISLANDS

(A) Very Severe Cyclonic Storm ‘Kyarr’ (Pronounced as Kyarr) over westcentral & adjoining northwest Arabian Sea.

BULLETIN NO. : 02 (ARB/04/2019)

PRE- CYCLONE WATCH FOR LAKSHADWEEP ISLANDS

The Depression over Maldives- Comorin areas moved northwestwards with a speed of 35 kmph during past 6 hours and lay centered at 1130 hrs IST of today, the 30th October, 2019 over MaldivesComorin and adjoining Lakshadweep area near latitude 8.0°N and longitude 75.0°E, about 450 km north-northeast of Male (Maldives), 200 km east-southeast of Minicoy (Lakshadweep), 380 km southeast of Kavaratti (Lakshadweep) and 220 km west-southwest of Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala).

It is very likely to continue to move northwestwards across Lakshadweep Islands during next 36 hours and then emerge into eastcentral Arabian Sea. It is very likely to intensify into a Deep Depression during next 12 hours and into a Cyclonic Storm during the subsequent 12 hours.