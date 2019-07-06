Sub: Advance of southwest monsoon over northwest India including Delhi and enhanced rainfall activity over northwest India during next 4-5 days. Dated: 05th July, 2019: Time: 1400 hours IST

Advance of southwest monsoon:

Northern Limit of Monsoon (NLM) passes through Lat. 25°N/Long. 60°E, Lat. 25°N/Long. 65°E, Barmer, Jodhpur, Sikar, Rohtak, Chandigarh, Una and Amritsar (Fig. 1).

Southwest monsoon advanced into some more parts of Rajasthan, remaining parts of Uttar Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Jammu & Kashmir and some parts of Punjab, Chandigarh and entire Delhi.

Favourable conditions leading to advance of Monsoon

There is an active trough of low pressure extending over northern parts of the country at lower levels.

Yesterday well marked Low Pressure Area over central parts of south Uttar Pradesh & adjoining north Madhya Pradesh lay as a low pressure area over southeast Uttar Pradesh & adjoining northeast Madhya Pradesh in the morning today, the 5th July 2019 embedded over the above trough.