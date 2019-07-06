06 Jul 2019

Sub: Advance of southwest monsoon over northwest India including Delhi and enhanced rainfall activity over northwest India during next 4-5 days. Dated: 05th July, 2019: Time: 1400 hours IST

Report
from Government of India
Published on 05 Jul 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (207.92 KB)

Advance of southwest monsoon:

  • Southwest monsoon advanced into some more parts of Rajasthan, remaining parts of Uttar Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Jammu & Kashmir and some parts of Punjab, Chandigarh and entire Delhi.

  • Northern Limit of Monsoon (NLM) passes through Lat. 25°N/Long. 60°E, Lat. 25°N/Long. 65°E, Barmer, Jodhpur, Sikar, Rohtak, Chandigarh, Una and Amritsar (Fig. 1).

Favourable conditions leading to advance of Monsoon

  • There is an active trough of low pressure extending over northern parts of the country at lower levels.

  • Yesterday well marked Low Pressure Area over central parts of south Uttar Pradesh & adjoining north Madhya Pradesh lay as a low pressure area over southeast Uttar Pradesh & adjoining northeast Madhya Pradesh in the morning today, the 5th July 2019 embedded over the above trough.

  • Under these conditions, there are strong easterly winds prevailing over northwest India.

Realised rainfall

  • Light to moderate rainfall occurred over many parts of northwest India with isolated heavy rainfall over Uttarakhand, Rajasthan, Haryana and West Uttar Pradesh during past 24 hrs ending at 0830 IST of 5th july 2019

  • The chief amount of rainfall (in mm) in past 24 hours reported at 0830 hours IST of today are: Uttarakhand (Dharchula-97.8), Rajasthan (Didwana-65.0, Ajmer-84.2, Ajmer Tehsil Sr89.0, Mangliawas Sr-110.0, Pushkar Sr-100.0, Bhungra Sr-127.0, Danpur-75.0, Khushalgarh-71.0, Sallopat Sr- 90.0, Bayana-107.0, Bari-72.0, Sapau Sr-65.0, Galiakot Sr67.0, Veja Sr-70.0, Khanpur 70.0, Pachpahar Sr 78.0, Hindaun 65.0, Ramganjmandi Sr 77.0, Pratapgarh 81.0, Pipalkhunt Sr 99.0, Khandar Sr 111.0), Haryana, Chandigarh & Delhi (Naraingarh 71.0, Gurgaon Rev 82.0, Bilaspur 90.0, Jagadhari 111.0, Sadhaura 128.0, Tajewala 82.3), Uttar Pradesh (Agra Obsy 109.6 And Kirawali 85.2).

