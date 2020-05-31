Sub: (1) A Low pressure area has formed over southeast and adjoining eastcentral Arabian Sea and Lakshadweep area (2) Depression over south coastal Oman and adjoining Yemen

(1) A Low pressure area has formed over southeast and adjoining eastcentral Arabian Sea and Lakshadweep area A low pressure area formed over southeast & adjoining eastcentral Arabian Sea and Lakshadweep area in the early morning (0530 hrs IST) and persisted over the same region during forenoon of today, the 31st May 2020. It is very likely to concentrate into a depression over eastcentral and adjoining southeast Arabian Sea during next 24 hours and likely to intensify further into a Cyclonic Storm during the subsequent 24 hours. It is very likely to move nearly northwards and reach near north Maharashtra and Gujarat coasts by 3rd June.

(2) Depression over south coastal Oman and adjoining Yemen A depression formed over south coastal Oman and adjoining yemen in the evening (1430 hrs IST) of 29th May, 2020. It moved northwestwards till morning (0830 hrs IST) of 30th May. Thereafter, it moved slightly southwestwards and lay centered at 0830 hrs IST of today, the 31st May over near latitude 17.0°N and longitude 53.9°E, about 20 km west of Salalah (Oman) and 200 km east-northeast of AlGhaydah (Yemen). It is very likely to maintain the intensity of Depression during next 12 hours and weaken gradually thereafter. It is very likely to move slowly west-southwestwards during the period.