The story of a village and its transformation

Enhancing the quality of life of excluded and the marginalised communities is the overall objective of the Global Programme and the development of the targeted villages is key for the progress of the programme. We take the case of Gangaldai village in Bihar, where persistence helped in transforming the fate of its people and the village.

Bhagalpur Social Service Society (BSSS) selected this village for the Global Programme in 2018. BSSS attempted to meet Ward, Accredited Social Health Activist (ASHA), Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS) and the village leader of Gangaldai but could not succeed.

The team made inroads with Mr. Sikender Mandal from the village to share the objective of their visit and introduced the Global Programme to him. Convinced with our intentions, he took the team to the village community place where everyone could gather. People gathered in anticipation of getting something, but when the team introduced the programme, many started leaving. The team gathered village information from a group of people. A group of people once again came and started sharing the benefits, economic, political situation etc. There was rudeness in their tone, with no cooperation and no understanding of each other. They even threatened the team to leave the place. The team decided not to come again in this village where people are not ready to listen or work for their own benefit.

In July, the team contacted the village people to inform about the program launching ceremony and food kit distribution for 20% people of the village in Pakartala, St. Joseph School. Only 5 selected members came from Gangaldai in Launching Programme. This was a small but sure success indeed.

Determined with the commitment, the team once again invited the villagers in the month of August for food kits and medical kit distribution that took place during COVID-19. During this time the team informed them about the August meeting for which they said we don’t get any profit from it. The team persistently called them for participatory disaster risk assessment (PDRA) activity, but very little information of the village was gathered which was not sufficient. Gradually the participants started realising the importance of the programme and the work of BSSS. They started taking part take in the meetings.

The cooperation of the villagers has helped the Global Programme team to share the objective and message of resilience and formed the Disaster Risk Reduction (DRR) committee group, task force group, SHG members and Children’s group.

Now, the Global Programme team conducts a monthly meeting with DRR committee members and Task Force members whereas a bi-monthly meeting with SHG and weekly meetings with the children ‘s group.

The participation and acceptance of villagers, 80% of participants of this village have understood the programme and have leant many things through PDRA tools, responsibilities of DRR and Task Force members and Good Leadership.

The villagers also received several types of equipment to reduce disaster risks i.e. life jackets, Life rings, torches, an audio system for early warning information, Kitchen garden and mushroom seeds, a Net for kitchen garden protection, a Boat in case of emergency, Early warning system and register for recording discussing. The villagers are now equipped with task force training, kitchen garden, mushroom cultivation, surf powder making and public awareness through rally, street play.