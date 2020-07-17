START Fund Relief underway for marginal and excluded returnee migrants in Odisha

As the country struggles with Coronavirus, the eastern part of the country faces the dual challenge of COVID and Cyclone Amphan devastation. The State of West Bengal and Odisha were severely affected by the torrential rain and fierce storm that snapped out electricity poles, damaged thousands of houses and destroyed a thousand acres of crops.

While West Bengal was badly hit, the districts of Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur and Kendrapada in Odisha barreled the windspeeds reaching 120 km/hour. Unlike West Bengal, the intensity and damage Amphan inflicted in Odisha was beyond the preparedness levels of the state government. Those affected, including returnee migrants and their families, were rushed to relief shelters making social distancing impossible.

Balasore district is one among the 116 areas identified by the Centre with a high influx of migrants, was affected by the Cyclone Amphan. Amphan has resulted in a double disaster for migrant families in Balasore as they now have to seek ways to repair their damaged houses when their sole means of livelihood has been disrupted.

Rita Ghardai, a resident of Tengramari village of Jayrampur Panchayat says, “My house was completely damaged in the cyclone. One of my sons returned empty hand from another state after losing his job. Due to lockdown, neither work is available locally nor my husband and son can go out for daily labour. We do not know what will happen in the coming days”.

Most migrant families in Balasore depends on paddy crop or betel nut cultivation for alternative subsistence. Unfortunately, Amphan has destroyed their last means of livelihood and food security. The Cyclone Amphan coupled with the return of migrants not only increased the risk of COVID 19 cases in rural districts but also the increase in rampant rural poverty.

Nilamani Pangalo, a widow from Kirtaniya village of NM Padia GP informed that her house is completely damaged due to Amphan and she depends only on her monthly pension. “Being a widow, I stay alone and no one is helping me to get any support from either government or private organization”, shared Nilamai with the Mr. Nutan Kumar, the Caritas India State Officer of Odisha.

Caritas India helped the villagers with the support of START Fund prioritizing the life-saving humanitarian assistance with Food Security and Livelihood through Unconditional cash transfer and Hygiene kits. Together with the local partner Balasore Social Service Society, the response will support targeted beneficiaries among returnee migrants (focusing on an inclusive response approach).

The plan is to reach out 500 returnee migrant families across 3 Gram Panchayats (N M Padia, Jayrampur and Sankhari) in Balasore with unconditional cash transfer of 5800 INR for 30 days for a family of 4 and hygiene kits. Through health safety and COVID 19 awareness activities, Caritas India proposes to build awareness among 2000 individuals including the elderly and children. The village selection has been coordinated with district emergency cell and district administration of Balasore.

So far, the response has supported 352 hygiene kits in 3 Panchayat with the support from local panchayat leaders and village committee. The cash transfer will also to be initiated in Jayrampur Panchayat and will be completed within next 10 days.