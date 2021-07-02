Southwest Monsoon Rainfall Forecast for the Month of July, 2021

Highlights

a) Monthly rainfall for the July 2021 over the country as a whole is most likely to be normal (94 to 106 % of Long Period Average (LPA)).

b) The latest global model forecasts indicate that the prevailing neutral El Nino-Southern Oscillation (ENSO) conditions are likely to continue over the equatorial Pacific Ocean and that there is enhanced possibility of development of negative Indian Ocean Dipole (IOD) conditions over the Indian Ocean during July to September 2021.

As sea surface temperature (SST) conditions over the Pacific and the Indian Oceans are known to have strong influence on Indian monsoon, IMD is carefully monitoring the evolution of sea surface conditions over these Ocean basins.

IMD will issue the forecast for the rainfall during the second half of the season (August + September, 2021) and for the month of August during end of July or beginning of August 2021.