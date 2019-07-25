25 Jul 2019

South Asia Floods: Humanitarian Snapshot (As of 25 July 2019)

from UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs
OVERVIEW

As a result of torrential monsoon rains mid July, over 25 million people have been affected by flooding in Bangladesh, India, Nepal and Myanmar. At least 600 people are known to have died and over half a million people have been displaced with homes, schools and hospitals damaged or destroyed. There is the possibility that the situation could deteriorate further as rains continue in many of the flood-affected areas.

The governments in all four countries are leading the response with support from in-country humanitarian agencies, national Red Cross/Red Crescent Societies, private sector and militaries.

