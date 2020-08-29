India
Socio-Economic Response to COVID-19 for Bhutan
• Support Contingency plans with different scenarios developed with Ministries of Health, Agriculture and Forest, Education, Information and Communication, and National Commission for Women and Children.
• Support the health ministry on the response and preparedness.
• Support PMO’s national task force on the economic stimulus package, PPE procurement assistance, design of digital Realtime data APPs for managing flu clinics, and quarantine centers.
• Communication and advocacy support targeting vulnerable groups, including making sign language interpreters available for daily press conferences.
• Conduct a rapid SEIA in tourism and affiliated sectors.
• Support to entrepreneurs with COVID-19 response businesses.
• Support economic recovery packages in the agriculture sector.
• Reskilling and upskilling for those affected by COVID019 in the construction and tourism sector.
• Food production increase support in the agriculture sector.
• Nutrition/food support to vulnerable children.
• Rapid immunization assessment and vaccine procurement.
• Support ECCD and distance education modality with alternative learning solutions together with nutritious food intervention.
• Improving WASH and hygiene facilities in schools and public places.
• Data system strengthening for food production and distribution