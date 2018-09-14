SLRCS Water and Sanitation Team supports Post-Flood Recovery Operations in Kerala

A team of expertise on Water and Sanitation (WATSAN) of the Sri Lanka Red Cross Society left to India in order to support the post-flood recovery operations in Kerala India. The SLRCS Water and Sanitation Team will be assisting the flood recovery operation in Kerala in coordination with the Kerala Branch of the Indian Red Cross and the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Society.

Over 600 people have died and several hundred thousand were affected due to the Monsoon Rains which ravaged many parts in Kerala.

The SLRCS WATSAN team will be in Kerala for two weeks and will share the experiences and utilise their expertise to serve the most vulnerable communities in the affected areas.