Situation report regarding CYCLONIC STORM “FANI”as on 03rd May, 2019 up to 1530 Hrs.

1. Background

i. A Low pressure area was formed over east equatorial Indian Ocean (EIO) and adjoining southeast of Bay of Bengal (BoB) on 25.04.2019 intensifying into a Severe Cyclonic Storm over southeast & adjoining southwest BoB.

ii. It intensified into a very cyclonic storm “FANI” over southeast & adjoining southwest BoBon 30.04.2019 and further intensifying into Extremely Severe Cyclonic Storm ‘Fani’ over westcentral & adjoining southwest BoB on 01.05.2019.

iii. The Extremely Severe Cyclonic Storm ‘FANI’ made landfall on the Odisha Coast on 03.05.2019 at 0800 hrs

2. IMD Forecast

i. Regular forecasting & warning bulletins are issued to all affected States(03 hourly bulletins from 26.04.2019 onwards and hourly from 2.05. 2019 onwards) by Indian Metrological Department (IMD) as per Standard Operating procedures.

ii. The landfall process has started today close to Puriat 0800 hours IST and the eye of the system has completely moved into land by 1000 hrs. The extremely severe cyclonic storm “fani” weakened into a very severe cyclonic storm and lay centered at 1130 hours about 10 km to east of Bhubaneswar and 30 km to the south of Cuttack.

iii. It is very likely to continue to move north-northeastwards and weaken further into a severe cyclonic storm during next nine hours. It is very likely to emerge into Gangetic West Bengal as a Severe Cyclonic Storm with wind speed of 90-100 Kmph gusting to 115 Kmph by early morning of 4th May. It is very likely to move further north-northeastwards and emerge into Bangladesh on 4th May evening as a Cyclonic Storm with wind speed 60-70 Kmph gusting to 80 Kmph.

iv. Heavy rainfall warning

• North Andhra Pradesh: Light to moderate rainfall at most places with heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places over Srikakulam district on 3rd May.

• Odisha: Moderate rainfall at most places and heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places and extremely heavy falls at isolated places over north Odisha and isolated heavy rainfall south coastal Odisha& adjoining districts of interior Odisha on 3rd May. Light to moderate rainfall at most places with heavy falls at isolated places over Balasore, Mayurbhanj districts of north Odisha on 4th May.

• West Bengal: Light to moderate rainfall at most places with heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places and extremely heavy falls at isolated places very likely over coastal & adjoining districts of West Bengal on 3rd; and heavy to very heavy falls at isolated places over Gangetic West Bengal on 4th May. Light to moderate rainfall at most places with heavy falls at isolated places over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim on 4th May.

• Arunachal Pradesh, Assam & Meghalaya and Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura:Light to moderate rainfall at most places with isolated heavy to very heavy falls very likely over Arunachal Pradesh and Assam & Meghalaya on 4 th& 5 th May; with isolated extremely heavy falls over Assam & Meghalaya on 4th . Light to moderate rainfall at many places with isolated heavy falls very likely over Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura on 4 th .

3. Resources mobilized by Central Government

i. Ministry of Home Affairs

a. Cyclone ‘FANI’ has been monitored by the Ministry of Home Affairs at the highest level 24x7 basis. MHA is in constant touch with State chief Secretaries and relief commissioners and Central agencies concerned.

b. Helpline number 1938 has been activated in MHA control room.

c. NDRF deployment(60 teams deployed & 25 standby)

• 06 teams deployed in West Bengal, 09 teams standby;

• 38 teams deployed in Odisha;

• 12 teams deployed in Andhra; 03 teams standby

• 04 teams deployed in Tamil Nadu and Kerala; 13 teams standby

d. Advance release of funds from SDRF to State Governments of Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Tamil Nadu and West Bengal:

• Rs. 340.875 cr – for Odisha (existing balance Rs 352 cr)

• Rs. 235.50 cr – for West Bengal (existing balance Rs 494)

• Rs. 200.25 cr – for Andhra Pradesh (Nil balance)

• Rs. 309.375 cr – for Tamil Nadu (Nil balance)

ii. Ministry of Defence

a. Army: 03 columns standby at Gopalpur, 2 columns & 2 Engineering Task Force (ETFs) are standby at Ranchi& 4 columns and 4 ETFs are standby at Panagarh for Odisha. 10 columns and 3 ETFs are standby at Secunderabad for Andhra Pradesh. Columns and ETFs also standby at Barrackpore, Kolkata, Kanchrapara & Kankinara for West Bengal.

b. Navy: Deployed 6 ships on Eastern seaboard for relief ops. 5 ships, 6 aircraft & 7 helicopters standby for rescue & relief ops at Vizag. Disaster Response Teams, Medical Teams & Diving teams standby at Chennai, Vizag, Chilka& Kolkata.

c. Air Force: Deployed 2 C-17, 2 C-130, 4 AN-32 standby for relief tasks. 2 MI-17 at Jagdalpur& 4 MI-17 at Ranchi standby for rescue & relief ops.

d. Coast Guard: 6 Ships, 6 standby for rescue & relief ops. 12 Disaster Response Teams standby at Gopalpur, Paradip, Haldia&Fraserganj for rescue & relief tasks.

iii. Ministry of Power

a. All nearby States have been asked to inform details of surplus items in the stores of Discoms so that same can be quickly issued to cyclone affected States in case of need. Control rooms have been opened at New Delhi, Hyderabad, Bhuvaneshwar and Kolkatta.

b. Activated Emergency restoration systems .

c. Transformers, DG sets kept in readiness.

iv. Ministry of Telecom

a. All sms in service areas of AP, Odhisa and West Bengal made free of cost. Facility of Bulk sms will be provided free by all operators in service areas of AP,Odhisa and West Bengal.

b. Towers and exchanges being kept under watch.

c. Preparations made for immediate restoration.

v. Ministry of Drinking Water:

a. Ministry is procuring 200 water purification units each with capacity of 25 litres /hour and Chlorine tablets which will be sent to Odhisha.

b. 11lakh pouches (250ml) of water and a mobile water purification unit and 30 mobile toilets are also being sent to Odisha.

vi. Ministry of Health and Family Welfare:

a. Ten Public Health Rapid Response Teams (each Team comprising of an epidemiologist, microbiologist and entomologist) on standby. Five Quick Response Medical Teams (drawn from AIIMS, Safdarjung, LHMC, RML and JIPMER),each comprising of 15 specialists( 5 physicians, 5 pediatricians and 5 obstetricians) and 10 nurses are ready for deployment at short notice . Five additional teams of 15 specialists and 10 nurses will be on standby.

b. Indian Red Cross Society: Stocks of tarpaulins, kitchen sets, mosquito nets and water purification units. They also have over 100 qualified Disaster Response Team volunteers to support response activities.

vii. Ministry of Food Processing Industries:

Monitoring Stock Position of Packaged Food Items like packaged drinking water, biscuits, noodles and baby food etc. Availability of these items is as below: -

a. Drinking water – 7 lakh bottles (1 liters)

b. Cartons biscuits – 6150

c. Biscuits & Cookies- 20MTs

d. Fruit juice and beverages – 5470 cartons

e. Amul spray baby food – 1165 MT

f. Namkeen- 50000 Packets

viii. Ministry of Shipping:

a. Disengaged all shops at paradip port.

b. Five Tugs (emergency vessels) remain deployed.

c. DG light house alerting all incoming ships.

4. Efforts made by the State Government of Odisha

i. 20 teams of Orissa Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF) and 525 fire teams have been deployed.

ii. Nearly 4.5 lakh Polythene Sheets have ben prepositioned in district/sub districts levels and 1.5 lakh kept in buffer stock in State HQRS.1,00,000 number of food packets are prepared for air dropping, if required.

iii. 11,59,439 persons in 18 districts and one ULB evacuated and sheltered in 6564 cyclone shelters. Free kitchen started for them.

5. Efforts made by State Government of West Bengal: 28,804 persons evacuated in coastal districts & Kolkata.

6. Damage report:

i. State Government of Odisha has reported that districts Cuttak, Khordha, Bhubnaeswar and Puri are severely affected and Cyclone FANI has caused huge damages in these districts e.g.:

a. Huge numbers of trees have been uprooted resulting in disruption of road communication.

b. There is extensive damage to dwelling houses. Almost all Kutcha and old Pucca have been fully or severely damaged.

c. Power supply snapped due to uprooting of electricity poles, damage to substations and KV lines.

d. Telecom towers have been affected resulting in cellular and telephone network down in wide area. All telephone and cell phones are down in Puri district.

e. Summer crops, orchards, plantations devastated in a large scale.

f. As ascertained from the Director, AIIMS, Bhubaneswar, there is no major damage to the infrastructure of AIIMS, Bhubaneswar. Some damages have occurred to semi pucca installations like sheds, AC outer units. Electricity has been snapped and telephone lines are down. Hospital is working on generator and functioning. There is no report of any injury to patient, attendant, doctor or staff. Restoration work for power supply, telecom network will be carried out on priority.

g. Further information is being collected from the districts

ii. Damage Report in r/o Andhra Pradesh is annexed.

**

Damage Report regarding FANI Cyclone

Andhra Pradesh

i. No. of Districts affected -

ii. No. of village effected -

iii. Population effected -

iv. Human lives lost Nil

v. No. of missing -

vi. No. of injured -

vii. Houses damaged 03-Hut

viii. Animal Lost 9- Big Animal 3- Small animal

ix. No. of persons evacuated -

x. No. of Relief camp opened 200

xi. Inmates in relief camps 20000

xii. Relief material distributed

xiii. Total crop area

Affected (in hectares) 553 Ha -Agriculture

520 Ha - Horticulture

xiv. Infrastructure damage Electric pole-2000

Sub stations-117

Feeders- 120