Situation report in India on flood/heavy rain fall (as on 29th August 2019)

SITUATION IN INDIA

More than 8869768 population affected by Flood and landslide, nearly 1155 people are reported to be dead across India due to monsoon related incidents as per the latest report of the National Emergency Response Centre, MHA released on 26th August 2019. While the states of Karnataka and Kerala are still dealing with the destruction, northern India is now bracing for the worst. Among the northern Indian states Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab and Maharashtra are the flood affected states. Many are homeless, several villages submerged by flood water affecting the normal life of the people in this state. The states government is leading the relief and recuse work where the humanitarian agencies in the respective states is supplementing the government effort.

A. SITUATION REPORTS - TILL DATE (DURING CURRENT MONSOON SEASON) AND CUMULATIVE

Punjab

The flood situation in Punjab is likely to improve as the release of excess water from the Bhakra dam has been reduced following a request from the state government. Following heavy rains and release of water from the Bhakra Dam, the swollen river Sutlej and its tributaries flooded villages in several areas, causing extensive damage to crops, especially paddy, and houses in low-lying areas.

The situation, however, is likely to improve as the release of excess water through spillway gates from the Bhakra dam has been reduced to about 8,000 cusecs. Over 8,000 poultry birds and 120 bovines have been reported dead in the Punjab floods. The total value of the livestock loss has been pegged at Rs 91 lakh. A few villages in Ferozepur district are facing a flood threat after a major portion of an embankment in the catchment area of the Sutlej river was washed away due to the Pakistan's release of water into the Indian territory.

Uttarakhand

In Uttarakhand, the number of dead rose to 12, Cloudbursts have wreaked havoc in a dozen villages of Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi district, washing away houses and hectares of agricultural land. Most rivers in Uttarakhand were overflowing, with the Ganga crossing the danger mark in Haridwar and flowing close to it in Rishikesh. Major districts affected are; 13 (Almora, Bageshwar, Chamoli, Champawat, Dehradun, Nainital, Pauri, Pithoragarh, Rudraprayag, Tehri, Udham Singh Nagar, Haridwar and Uttarkashi) . 05 Teams of NDRF are deployed. So far evacuated 53 persons & 01 livestock and retrieved 04 dead bodies.