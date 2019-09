Situation report on Flood/Heavy Rainfall as on 5th September, 2019 at 1800 Hrs

1. Forecast

i. IMD

05 September (Day 1): ♦ Heavy to very heavy rainfall with extremely heavy falls very likely at isolated places over south Odisha, Gujarat state, Madhya Maharashtra, north Konkan and north Coastal Andhra Pradesh; Heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places over Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, West Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh and Coastal & South Interior Karnataka; Heavy Rainfall at isolated places over Jammu & Kashmir, Punjab, north Haryana & Chandigarh, West Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, East Madhya Pradesh, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim, Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam & Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura, Telangana, Tamilnadu, Puducherry & Karaikal and Kerala & Mahe.

06 September (Day 2): ♦ Heavy to very heavy rainfall with extremely heavy falls very likely at isolated places over Chhattisgarh and Gujarat state; Heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places over Vidarbha, Odisha, Madhya Maharashtra, Konkan & Goa and Telangana; Heavy Rainfall at isolated places over Uttarakhand, West Uttar Pradesh, East Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Assam & Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, coastal & South Interior Karnataka and Kerala & Mahe.