Situation report on Flood/Heavy Rainfall as on 24th September, 2019 at 1800 Hrs

Forecast

a. INDIAN METEOROLOGICAL DEPARTMENT (IMD)

• 24 September (Day 1): Heavy to very heavy rainfall very likely at isolated places over Tamilnadu, Puducherry & Karaikal, Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam, Telangana, Rayalaseema, Odisha and Assam & Meghalaya and heavy rainfall at isolated places over Kerala & Mahe, Lakshadweep, Interior Karnataka, Madhya Maharashtra, Marathawada, Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, East Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal & Sikkim, Jharkhand, Arunachal Pradesh and Nagaland,

Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura.

• 25 September (Day 2): Heavy to very heavy rainfall very likely at isolated places over Tamilnadu, Puducherry & Karaikal, Kerala & Mahe and South Interior Karnataka and heavy rainfall at isolated places over Lakshadweep, Coastal & North Interior Karnataka, Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam, Rayalaseema, Telangana, Konkan & Goa, Madhya Maharashtra, Marathawada, East Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Odisha, Jharkhand, Bihar and Assam & Meghalaya.

• 26 September (Day 3): ♦ Heavy to very heavy rainfall very likely at isolated places over Konkan & Goa and Kerala & Mahe and heavy rainfall at isolated places over Tamilnadu, Puducherry & Karaikal, Coastal & South Interior Karnataka, Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam, Telangana, Madhya Maharashtra, West Madhya Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, East Rajasthan, Odisha, Jharkhand and Bihar.

• The Very Severe Cyclonic Storm ‘HIKAA’ over northwest and adjoining westcentral Arabian Sea moved west-southwestwards with a speed of 24 kmph during past 06 hours and lay centred at 1430 hrs IST of today, the 24th September 2019 near latitude 19.9°N and longitude 58.9°E over westcentral and adjoining northwest Arabian Sea, about 1010 km west-southwest of Karachi (Pakistan), 85 km south of Masirah (Oman) and about 135 km east-northeast of Duqm (Oman). It is very likely to move west-southwestwards and cross Oman coast between Lat. 19.5°N and 20°N close to Duqm around 2030 Hours IST of 24th September 2019 as a Severe Cyclonic Storm with a wind speed of 110-120 kmph gusting to 135 kmph.