Situation report on Flood/Heavy Rainfall as on 23rd September, 2019 at 1800 Hrs

Ministry of Home Affairs

Disaster Management Division

(National Emergency Response Centre)

Forecast

a. Indian Meteorological Department (IMD)

• 23 September (Day 1): Heavy to very heavy rainfall very likely at isolated places over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam & Meghalaya and Tamilnadu, Puducherry & Karaikal and heavy rainfall at isolated places over Uttar Pradesh, East Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, SubHimalayan West Bengal & Sikkim, Odisha, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura, Marathwada, Andhra Pradesh & Yanam, Telangana, Interior Karnataka and Kerala & Mahe.

• 24 September (Day 2): Heavy to very heavy rainfall very likely at isolated places over Odisha and Tamilnadu, Puducherry & Karaikal and heavy rainfall at isolated places over Uttar Pradesh, East Rajasthan, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, Gangetic West Bengal, Assam & Meghalaya, Madhya Maharashtra, Marathwada, Konkan & Goa, Andhra Pradesh & Yanam, Telangana and Interior Karnataka.

• 25 September (Day 3): ♦ Heavy to very heavy rainfall likely at isolated places over Konkan & Goa and Tamilnadu, Puducherry & Karaikal and heavy rainfall at isolated places over Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, East Rajasthan, West Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, Bihar, Gangetic West Bengal, Odisha, Madhya Maharashtra, Marathawada, Andhra Pradesh & Yanam, Telangana, Coastal & North Interior Karnataka and Kerala & Mahe.

• The Severe Cyclonic Storm ‘HIKAA’ over northeast and adjoining northwest and central Arabian Sea moved nearly westwards with a speed of 22 kmph during past 06 hours and lay centred at 1730 hrs IST of today, the 23rd September, 2019 near latitude 20.2°N and longitude 63.7°E, over northwest and adjoining northeast and central Arabian Sea about 700 km west-southwest of Veraval (Gujarat), 630 km south-southwest of Karachi (Pakistan) and 500 km east-southeast of Masirah (Oman). It is likely to intensify further during next 12 hours and weaken gradually from 24th morning. It is very likely to move nearly westwards and cross Oman coast between latitude 19°N and 20°N close to Duqm during early hours of 25th September 2019 as a Cyclonic Storm with a wind speed of 70-80 kmph gusting to 90 kmph.