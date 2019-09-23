23 Sep 2019

Situation report on Flood/Heavy Rainfall as on 22nd September, 2019 at 1800 Hrs

Report
from Government of India
Published on 22 Sep 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (409.02 KB)

Ministry of Home Affairs
Disaster Management Division
(National Emergency Response Centre)

  1. Forecast

a. Indian Meteorological Department (IMD)

• 22 September (Day 1): ♦ Heavy to very heavy rainfall very likely at isolated places over Rayalaseema and South Interior Karnataka and heavy rainfall at isolated places over Uttarakhand, Bihar, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh & Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, East Rajasthan, West Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim, Saurashtra & Kutch, Konkan & Goa, Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam, Telangana and Tamilnadu, Puducherry & Karaikal.

• 23 September (Day 2): ♦ Heavy to very heavy rainfall very likely at isolated places over Telangana, Rayalaseema, Interior Karnataka and heavy rainfall at isolated places over East Rajasthan, West Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, West Bengal & Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam & Meghalaya, Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam, Coastal Karnataka and Tamilnadu, Puducherry & Karaikal.

• 24 September (Day 3): ♦ Heavy to very heavy rainfall very likely at isolated places over Gangetic West Bengal and heavy rainfall at isolated places over West Madhya Pradesh, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim, Odisha, Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam, Coastal & South Interior Karnataka, Kerala & Mahe and Tamilnadu, Puducherry & Karaikal.

• Deep Depression: A depression formed northeast and adjoining east central Arabian Sea off Gujarat coast. The depression moved west northwestwards with a speed of 16 Kmph during past 06hours, intensified into a deep depression and lay centered at 1730hrs IST of today, the 22nd September over northeast and adjoining east central Arabian Sea near latitude 20.4N and Longitude 68.2E, about 230km west southwest of Veraval (Gujarat),510km south southeast of Karachi (Pakistan) and 1080km east southeast of Muscat (Oman). It is very likely to intensify into a cyclonic storm during next 12 hours. It is likely to move initially west northwestwards and then nearly westwards towards Oman coast during next 72 hours.

