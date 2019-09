Situation report on Flood/Heavy Rainfall as on 20th September, 2019 at 1800 Hrs

Ministry of Home Affairs

Disaster Management Division

(National Emergency Response Centre)

Forecast

a. Indian Meteorological Department (IMD)

• 20 September (Day 1): ♦ Heavy to very heavy rainfall very likely at isolated places over Gujarat region, Konkan & Goa and Madhya Maharashtra and heavy rainfall at isolated places over Himachal Pradesh, East Uttar Pradesh, East Rajasthan, southwest Madhya Pradesh, Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Saurashtra & Kutch, Marathawada, Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam, Telangana, Rayalaseema,

Tamilnadu, Puducherry & Karaikal and Coastal & North Interior Karnataka.

• 21 September (Day 2): ♦ Heavy to very heavy rainfall very likely at isolated places over Saurashtra & Kutch and heavy rainfall at isolated places over Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura, Gujarat region, Madhya Maharashtra, Konkan & Goa and Tamilnadu, Puducherry & Karaikal.

• 22 September (Day 3): ♦ Heavy to very heavy rainfall very likely at isolated places over Andaman & Nicobar Islands and heavy rainfall at isolated places over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam & Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura, Gujarat, Konkan & Goa and Tamilnadu, Puducherry & Karaikal.