10 Aug 2019

Situation report on Flood/Heavy Rain fall in Maharashtra, Gujarat, Assam, Bihar, Karnataka, Kerala, Odisha and West Bengal as on 08th August 2019 at 1800 Hrs

Report
from Government of India
Published on 08 Aug 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (264.75 KB)

1. Forecast

i. IMD

• 08 Aug (Day 1): Heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places with extremely heavy falls very likely at isolated places over Vidarbha, Kerala & Mahe and Coastal & South Interior Karnataka; Heavy to very heavy rainfall with extremely heavy falls at isolated places over Tamilnadu, Puducherry & Karaikal, North Interior Karnataka, Konkan & Goa, Madhya Maharashtra, Gujarat region, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh; Heavy rainfall at a few places with very heavy falls at isolated places over East Rajasthan; Heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places over Saurashtra & Kutch and Heavy rainfall at isolated places over Lakshadweep, Telangana, Marathawada, Jammu & Kashmir, Punjab, north Haryana, West Rajasthan, Andaman & Nicobar Islands, West Bengal & Sikkim and Odisha.

• 09 Aug (Day 2): Heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places with extremely heavy falls very likely at isolated places over Gujarat, Kerala & Mahe and Coastal & South Interior Karnataka; Heavy to very heavy rainfall with extremely heavy falls at isolated places over Madhya Maharashtra, West Madhya Pradesh and East Rajasthan; Heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places over Konkan & Goa, Tamilnadu, Puducherry & Karaikal, southwest Rajasthan and Andaman & Nicobar Islands and Heavy rainfall at isolated places over North Interior Karnataka, Vidarbha, East Madhya Pradesh and Jammu & Kashmir.

ii. CWC

• RED Alert: - In following State rivers are flowing in Extremely Severe Situation above previous Highest Flood Level: -

ORANGE WARNING

In Assam rivers Jiabharali, Dhansiri (South) and Brahmaputra, in Bihar rivers Bagmati and Kosi, in Chhattisgarh river Indravathi, in Odisha river Vamsadhara, in Uttar Pradesh river Ghagra flowing in SEVERE FLOOD SITUATION (above danger level) but below HFL.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Found in translation

Recent visitors to the ReliefWeb mobile site might have noticed a new feature... Tucked into the top-right-hand corner, there's now a language switcher.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.