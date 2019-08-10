Situation report on Flood/Heavy Rain fall in Maharashtra, Gujarat, Assam, Bihar, Karnataka, Kerala, Odisha and West Bengal as on 08th August 2019 at 1800 Hrs

1. Forecast

i. IMD

• 08 Aug (Day 1): Heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places with extremely heavy falls very likely at isolated places over Vidarbha, Kerala & Mahe and Coastal & South Interior Karnataka; Heavy to very heavy rainfall with extremely heavy falls at isolated places over Tamilnadu, Puducherry & Karaikal, North Interior Karnataka, Konkan & Goa, Madhya Maharashtra, Gujarat region, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh; Heavy rainfall at a few places with very heavy falls at isolated places over East Rajasthan; Heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places over Saurashtra & Kutch and Heavy rainfall at isolated places over Lakshadweep, Telangana, Marathawada, Jammu & Kashmir, Punjab, north Haryana, West Rajasthan, Andaman & Nicobar Islands, West Bengal & Sikkim and Odisha.

• 09 Aug (Day 2): Heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places with extremely heavy falls very likely at isolated places over Gujarat, Kerala & Mahe and Coastal & South Interior Karnataka; Heavy to very heavy rainfall with extremely heavy falls at isolated places over Madhya Maharashtra, West Madhya Pradesh and East Rajasthan; Heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places over Konkan & Goa, Tamilnadu, Puducherry & Karaikal, southwest Rajasthan and Andaman & Nicobar Islands and Heavy rainfall at isolated places over North Interior Karnataka, Vidarbha, East Madhya Pradesh and Jammu & Kashmir.

ii. CWC

• RED Alert: - In following State rivers are flowing in Extremely Severe Situation above previous Highest Flood Level: -

ORANGE WARNING

In Assam rivers Jiabharali, Dhansiri (South) and Brahmaputra, in Bihar rivers Bagmati and Kosi, in Chhattisgarh river Indravathi, in Odisha river Vamsadhara, in Uttar Pradesh river Ghagra flowing in SEVERE FLOOD SITUATION (above danger level) but below HFL.