Situation report on Flood/Heavy Rain fall in Maharashtra, Gujarat, Assam, Bihar, Karnataka and Kerala as on 04th August 2019 at 1800 Hrs

Ministry of Home Affairs

Disaster Management Division

(National Emergency Response Centre)

Forecast

i. IMD

• 04 Aug (Day 1):Heavy to very heavy at a few places with extremely heavy falls at isolated places very likely over Konkan & Goa; Heavy to very heavy with extremely heavy falls at isolated places over Madhya Maharashtra and Gujarat region; Heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places over East Rajasthan and Saurashtra & Kutch and heavy rainfall at isolated places over Uttarakhand, Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam & Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura, Telangana and Karnataka.

• 05 Aug (Day 2):Heavy to very heavy with extremely heavy falls very likely at isolated places over Madhya Maharashtra; Heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places over Konkan & Goa and at isolated places over Gujarat region and heavy rainfall at isolated places over Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, West Uttar Pradesh, East Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura, Saurashtra & Kutch, Coastal & South Interior Karnataka and Kerala & Mahe.

ii. CWC

• River Godavari at Nasik in Nasik district of Maharashtra continues to flow in EXTREME FLOOD SITUATION at 18:00 hrs today. At 18:00 hrs, it was flowing at a level of 563.11 m with Falling trend which is 3.51 m above its Danger Level of 559.6 m and 0.10 m above its previous HFL of 563.01 m (2016-08-02).

• In Assam rivers Dikhow, Desang, Dhansiri (South), Kushiyara and Brahmaputra and in Bihar rivers Burhi Gandak, Bagmati, Adhwara and Kosi continue to flow in SEVERE SITUATION (above danger level).

• In Maharashtra river Krishna is rising all along its course in Maharashtra from its source regions, River Bhima water level is also rising. Rivers in Thane, Raigad, Pune, Nasik, Ratnagiri, Palghar districts are in severe floods. In Nasik District of Maharashtra most of the dams in source regions of Godavari have started surplussing leading to Extreme Flood in Nasik on river Godavari .However, in the evening falling trends has been observed in River Godavari. Mumbai and its suburban areas, there is likelihood of urban flooding due to drainage congestion and water logging. Railway/Road movement will be affected due to likely water logging.

• in Assam rivers Dhansiri (South) and Kushiyara are flowing in Rising trend and rivers Dikhow, Desang and Brahmaputra flowing in Falling/ Steady trend and in Bihar river Bagmatiis flowing in Rising trend while Steady/ Falling trend have been observed in Burhi Gandak, Kosi and Adhwara.