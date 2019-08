Situation report on Flood/Heavy Rain fall inGujarat, Assam, Bihar, Maharashtra and Keralaas on 03rd August 2019 at 1800 Hrs

Ministry of Home Affairs

Disaster Management Division

(National Emergency Response Centre)

Forecast

i. IMD • 03Aug (Day 1):

Heavy to very heavy at a few places with extremely heavy falls at isolated places very likely over Konkan & Goa and Madhya Maharashtra; Heavy to very heavy with extremely heavy falls at isolated places over Gujarat region; Heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places over Saurashtra & Kutch, East Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh and Odisha and heavy rainfall at isolated places over Marathawada, West Madhya Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh & Delhi, East Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura, Coastal Karnataka, Coastal Andhra Pradesh &Yanam and Telangana.

• 04 Aug (Day 2):Heavy to very heavy at a few places with extremely heavy falls at isolated places very likely over Konkan & Goa; Heavy to very heavy with extremely heavy falls very likely at isolated places over Madhya Maharashtra; Heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places very likely over Gujarat region and heavy rainfall at isolated places over Saurashtra & Kutch, East Rajasthan, Odisha, Kerala &Mahe, Coastal Andhra Pradesh &Yanam, Coastal Karnataka, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand.

ii. CWC

• In Assam rivers Jiabharali,Dhansiri, Desang, Buridehing and Brahmaputra and in Bihar rivers Burhi Gandak, Bagmati, Adhwara and Kosi continue to flow in SEVERE SITUATION (above danger level).

• In Assam rivers Desang, Brahmaputra, Dhansiri are flowing in rising trend and river Buridehing, Jiabharaliare flowing in steady/Falling trend and in Bihar river Bagmati is flowing in rising trendwhile steady/ falling trend has been observed in BurhiGandak, Adhwara and Kosi.