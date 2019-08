Situation report on Flood/Heavy Rain fall in Gujarat, Assam, Bihar, Maharashtra and Kerala as on 02nd August 2019 at 1800 Hrs

Ministry of Home Affairs

Disaster Management Division

(National Emergency Response Centre)

Forecast

i. IMD

• 02 Aug (Day 1): Heavy to very heavy rainfall with extremely heavy falls very likely at isolated places over Konkan & Goa, Madhya Maharashtra and Chhattisgarh; Heavy rainfall at a few places with very heavy at isolated places very likely over East Rajasthan; Heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places very likely over Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Gujarat Region, Vidarbha, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, West Rajasthan and Odisha and heavy rainfall at isolated places over Coastal & North Interior Karnataka, Marathwada, Saurashtra & Kutch, Madhya Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir,

Uttarakhand, Haryana, Chandigarh & Delhi and West Uttar Pradesh.

• 03 Aug (Day 2): Heavy to very heavy at a few places with extremely heavy falls at isolated places very likely over Konkan & Goa; Heavy to very heavy with extremely heavy falls very likely at isolated places over Madhya Maharashtra; Heavy rainfall at a few places with very heavy at isolated places very likely over East Rajasthan; Heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places very likely over West Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, Uttarakhand and Odisha and heavy rainfall at isolated places over Coastal & North Interior Karnataka, Telangana, Gujarat region, East Madhya Pradesh,

Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh & Delhi, West Rajasthan and West Uttar Pradesh.

ii. CWC

• In Assam rivers Jiabharali, Dhansiri, Beki, Desang, Buridehing and Brahmaputra and in Bihar rivers Burhi Gandak, Bagmati, Adhwara and Kosi continue to flow in SEVERE SITUATION (above danger level).

• In Assam rivers Desang, Buridehing are flowing in rising trend and river Beki, Jiabharali & Dhansiri are flowing in steady/Falling trend and in Bihar river Bagmati is flowing in rising trend and all rivers are in steady/ falling trend.